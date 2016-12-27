There was a time when Kenya’s head of the state Uhura Muigai Kenyatta was on the List of Africa’s Richest People (curated by Forbes). He had made the list way before he was elected as Kenya’s leader in March of 2013 and at the time, his estimated net worth was projected to be a staggering $500 million.

November 8, 2016, marked a momentous occasion for US residents and the entire world alike. Donald Trump won the election race opposite Hillary Clinton and will be inaugurated as the next (45th at this point) president of USA.

Trump is a businessman who not afraid to discuss his financial legacy, which at this point reached quite the number – $4.5 billion.

But even with all these recent developments, Forbes currently puts him as the 324th richest person in the world.

Trump’s boastful nature made him a star of many interesting claims, like refusing to take the salary.

For comparison, annual presidential salary in the US amounts to $400,000. This roughly equates to Ksh 3.4 million per month; now that’s a number.

Once Donald Trump joins the office in January 2017, he is going to become the most prosperous president in US history.

According to Tuko.co.ke, this development called us to make a related observation, so here is a list of the wealthiest African heads of the state.

Robert Mugabe – The Leader of Zimbabwe

A long-term president of Zimbabwe. He’s been elected to office in 1987 and has been the Zimbabwean leader ever since. The 92 year-old politician said that he aims to retain his position. The announcement that he’s going to join the presidential race in 2018 surprised no one. A rough estimate of his assets is $10 million.

Jacob Zuma – The Leader of South Africa

At this moment, Zuma remains the highest-paid president in Africa. His yearly estimate is over $270,000.

He’s been in office since 2009 and has been a subject of many surrounding controversies. His valuation is approximated at $20 million.

Idriss Deby – The Leader of Chad

Another president in long-term active service. Idriss Deby has been in power since 1990 and has consecutively won five presidential terms.

He was the subject of international headlines in 2006, when he made claims that Petronas and Chevron were skipping out on their obligations with Chadian government. His current worth is estimated at $50 million.

King Mswati III – The King of Swaziland

Mswati the Third is known for his lavish lifestyle. He has been the center of controversies on numerous occasions. This also led to criticism from both the international community as well as domestic population. Available assets are estimated at $100 million.

Paul Biya – The Leader of Cameroon

Biya has been running the Republic of Cameroon since 1982. He’s now the longest-running head of state who’s not a member of a royal family. Reportedly, Biya holds massive amounts of personal fortune at $200 million.

Uhuru Kenyatta – The Leader of Kenya

The richest man in Kenya. President Kenyatta comes from a wealthy bloodline. He is the son of Jomo Kenyatta, and the centerpiece of his family’s fortune is 500 thousand acres of land. He also owns a chain of hotels (Heritage Hotels), Mediamax Group, and Commercial Bank of Africa. Worth – $500 Million (KSh 5 billion).

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo – The Leader of Equatorial Guinea

In office since 1979. In 2003, he worked out the idea that all the nation’s treasury should be in his possession to discourage civil servants from abusing their status. Total amount of cash flow – $600 Million, however, a couple of claims dispute this figure.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco

The current king of Morocco, he reached the throne way back in 1999. He is also Morocco’s leading banker and businessman. His main assets include land, agriculture, mining, banking, telecommunications and a supermarket chain. His royal family is also said to be one of the wealthiest in the world. His total resources are at $2.1 billion.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos – The Leader of Angola

Dos Santos has been at helm of Angola since for over three decades now, since 1979. By staying in power for such a long time his estimated net worth reached a staggering number of $20 billion,