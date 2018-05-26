One of Africa’s hottest groups, multiple award winning Kenyan outfit Sauti Sol has been revealed as this year’s Lake of Stars Festival African headliner for this festival’s 15th anniversary.

Fredokiss

Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol who have attracted huge critical and commercial acclaim across the continent, including being crowned Best African Group at the AFRIMA Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards, Soundcity MTV Awards and the UK’s BEFFTA Awards will be joined as rapper Fredokiss, making his first ever appearance at the festival.

Sauti Sol’s track ‘Live and Die in Afrika’ was included in BBC Africa’s Top 10 tracks of 2015 and the album of the same name made Okay Africa’s Top 15 Albums.

The band, whose music blends warm resonant pop with traditional Kenyan influences will be performing a full live set at the internationally-renowned festival which is taking place at Kabumba Hotel, Leopards Bay, Salima, from September 28 – 30.

Lake of Stars Director Will Jameson said the festival is delighted to bring this Sauti Sol to perform at the Lake of Stars Festival.

“Like many people, I’m a huge fan of Sauti Sol and I can’t think of a better place to enjoy their music than by the stunning shores of Lake Malawi surrounded by friends. I first had a taste of how good they were live back in 2013 when we brought them over for our City of Stars event but since then the band’s career and fan base has gone through the roof so I feel very privileged that they have agreed to come and help us celebrate 15 years of the Lake of Stars project,” Jameson explained.

On the other hand, the self-styled Ghetto King Kong, who recently bagged Best Hip Hop artist at the Nyasa Music Awards to add to his list of accolades, has been making waves in Malawi after hosting a series of hugely popular free shows across the country.

Earlier this year, Kim of Diamonds, Forus dance crew, Madalitso Band and George Kalukusha were announced as part of the line up with lots more acts to be added from the worlds of music, poetry, theatre and dance from Malawi and internationally.

Malawi telecoms giant TNM will also be partnering with Lake of Stars, helping to ensure it’s the best Lake of Stars yet.

The integrated mobile service and ICT provider’s support is part of the company’s long-term commitment towards promoting Arts and Culture through music.

In his remarks, TNM’s Head of Marketing, Sobhuza Ngwenya promised festival-goers an unheralded products and services powered by TNM’s groundbreaking 4G Network.

“Music is central to the Malawian culture hence TNM, as a truly Malawian network, is excited to be part of this international cultural event. This is arguably the biggest summer beach festival which attracts huge local and international patronage and as a fun brand, TNM could not resist the temptation to join the party,” Ngwenya explained.

Festival goers currently have the chance to save money on their Lake of Stars entry fee by snapping up one of the Early Bird tickets on sale across the country.

Tickets are on sale for MWK 27,000 until the end of June, after which three day tickets will increase to K37,000. TNM Mpamba customers will also be able to purchase discounted ticket for the festival at a later date.