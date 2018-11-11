When you here of a Kenyatta name what comes in ming is the Mama Ngina family.

Well here is another Kenyatta who has apparently won a political seat in the ongoing US mid-term elections.

The young man namely Malcom Kenyatta has made history for being the first openly gay black to win the election.

However been gay the good news is he is not apart of of the Mama Ngina family not because he is gay but he has no blood relation with any of Mama Ngina family.

According to dailyactive.info, the 27-year old was declared winner in the just concluded United States primaries.

He happens to be a democrat, and will to become the Pennsylvania State Representative of the 181st District in Philadelphia.

While speaking to one of the media house News One he said, “As I said to my team and supporters last night, this was a victory for all those who believe we should raise wages, send our kids to fully funded schools, and keep seniors in their homes.I’m grateful to North Philly for this resounding and historic win. I’m ready to get to work.”

Now a little bit of this Kenyatta guy, shall we ?

He is the grandson to Muhammad Kenyatta who himself ran for Philadelphia mayor in 1975.

Mr. Muhammad Kenyatta changed his name from Donald Brooks Johnson and picked two names from world leaders he admired.

Muhammad was picked from Elijah Muhammad, a black religious leader who is credited to have mentored renowned activist Malcolm X then adapted Kenyatta from Kenya’s first president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Mr Kenyatta is third-generation North Philadelphian and a fierce civic and community advocate.

He has been working to change outcomes in the neighborhood in which he was born, raised, and he’s called home for all of his twenty-seven years.

He was born to the late Kelly and Malcolm J. Kenyatta and raised in north central Philadelphia with his three siblings.

He is a product of the public school system and graduated from Temple University with a major in public communications and minor in political science.

His grandfather, who was a civil rights leader, minister and local. He died in 1988 due to ill health.