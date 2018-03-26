The newly launched opposition Freedom Party (FP) is urging Malawians to elect leaders that have good sound leadership for a better Malawi.

This comes as the country is expected to go to polls next year 2019 to elect President, Members of Parliament as well as Councilors.

Secretary General for the party Steve Njobvuyalema said it is high time Malawians elect leaders that have the welfare of people at heart.

He stated the only hope for Malawi is the leadership of the party with its President Khumbo Kachali that can turn things round if given a chance to govern the country.

“We have seen and experienced the sufferings Malawians are going through now hence there is need support us for a better change,” said Njovuyalema.

He however adds the party will put in place policies that will benefit all Malawians regardless of where they come from.

Meanwhile, the party has intensified activities that are aimed at strengthening party structures at district levels starting with central region.

According to Njovuyalema the idea is to make the party visible and it’s leadership among rural masses.

Freedom Party (FP) with its President Khumbo Kachali a former Vice President during Joyce Banda’s People’s Party rule was formed last year.