BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday came from 2-0 down to beat Moyale Barracks 3-2 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe in the prestigious Airtel Top Eight trophy semifinals.

The game started on a high note with both teams displaying marvelous football. Moyale had hopes in the likes of Boyboy Chima, Khuda Muyaba, Dan Katunga, and Timothy Nyirenda, all of whom are enjoying top form.

Come to Wanderers, Yamikani Chester, Khumbo Ng’ambi, and Kelvin Zulu, were just too good for Moyale’s defenders. From the word GO, Wanderers came wave after wave, into the Moyale’s half, but the strikers were just too shy in front of the goal.

In the middle of the first half, Moyale Barracks opened the score sheet after Boyboy Chima unleashed a powerful shot from a short distance, beating goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa, who was also not good throughout the game. A few minutes later, Dan Katunga added another goal, to make it 2-0 in favour of the Kaning’ina soldiers. The 2-0 lead, put the soldiers in the comfort zone, but Wanderers kept on pressurizing, and towards the end of the first half, Khumbo Ng’ambi scored for the Nomads to make it 2-1.

Come second half, it was Wanderers that put a gallant fight. The Moyale defence, marshaled by Timothy Nyirenda, had a busy schedule with Chester, Zulu, and Ng’ambi doing the fantastic dribbles, leaving the Moyale defence in tatters. Wanderers’ hardworking paid them just a few minutes into the second half, as Ng’ambi leveled the scores before he scored another goal, which resulted into the last nail for the Mzuzu-based soldiers’ coffin.

Moyale tried all they could, but failed to equalize, and it was 3-2 in favour of Wanderers at the last whistle.

Speaking to journalists after the game, Wanderers’ mentor Yasin Osman, hailed the boys for putting a gallant fight to secure a victory from behind.

“I should really thank the players for showing determination throughout the game. Securing a victory from behind, is not a joke. They really deserve a complementary part on their backs,” said Osman.

Nomads will meet the winner of the game between Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks. These teams are also to play tomorrow at Civo Stadium.

The winner of the Airtel Top Eight Trophy, will go home with K15 million.

Wanderers enjoy a good record of winning cups games.