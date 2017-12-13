LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The Lilongwe’s Village saving bank chairperson Jane Shycal Nthakomwa who went missing on Monday, December 11 has been found dumped in Kasungu.

This follows after the police traced threatening communications coming from Dora Nyirenda of Maneno Bookstores.

According to the highly placed sources privy the matter to The Maravi Post this morning, Nthakomwa was being threatened by her competitors for a book supply tender Maneno Bookstores.

Nyirenda has been arrested and is currently in police custody Source for further investigations on matter to trace more culprits.

On Monday, Nthakomwa went missing after her car was abandoned leaving the keys on the ignition.

The ordeal happened along the Area 14, in the capital Lilongwe on her way from her office around 20:00pm who is being suspected to be kidnapped by unknown persons.

Consequently, the police appealed the general public and well wishers to alert the law-enforcers of any sighting of the missing person-Jane Nthakomwa.

Since the news of Nthakomwa missing, Maravi Post got different version of the matter as other sources have confided the publication that Jane, who is a chairperson of a Village Savings group called Tikondane, is keeping the funds of the group exceeding MK 15 million.

Knowing the character of Nthakomwa, group members have suspected that this could be a staged kidnap. The group is about to share proceeds anytime before end of this month.

The other version says is currently implementing a MK7 billion project with Ministry of Education where she won a tender.

“I work with her company as a consultant and knowing her busy schedule with various other projects, she really has no time for village banks. Jane received threats through anonymous phone calls starting from last Thursday and a text message on Friday threatening her not to bid in yet another tender with Ministry of Education.

“I advised her to simply report that issue to police and proceed to prepare for the bid. She did report on Friday and Saturday after the calls and SMS respectively. On Monday she sent request for quotations from publishers in order to complete the bid document and then she was abducted on her way from office the same day,” disclosed the source.