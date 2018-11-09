Malawi national football team legend Kinnah Phiri on Friday denied report that he has joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after dumping United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Phiri made his resignation in Blantyre on Thursday through the media and a letter.

He said he was no longer UTM member but the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

He further revealed that he will stand as a Member of Parliament for Karonga south constituency.

Ironically, Phiri shocked the DPP family when he reversed the decision claiming he was misquoted by the media.

” Good morning community, I just wanted to rectify what has been wrongly reported, in fact, I have quieted UTM and politics in general. but I never said that i was forced to wear a UTM -T-Shirt. am just following my heart to stay away from politics and continue with my football carrier.”

UTM’s secretary general Patricia Kaliati said said their records does not indeed show that the former flames coach was a member of the UTM.

During a career spanning seven years from 1974 to 1981, Kinnah scored the 67 goals in 110 games, followed by his successor at Bata Bullets Lawrence Waya on a distant 29 goals from 125 matches.

He also led Malawi to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as coach for the Flames.