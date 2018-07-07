SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-Salima North West chiefs on Friday summoned the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmaker Dr. Jessie Kabwila over continued constituency wrangles saying it is putting the party at disrepute a head of 2019 tripartite elections.

The chiefs under Traditional Authority (T.A) Khombedza told Kabwila that are not happy the tension escalating in the constituency.

The chiefs cited the formation two MCP parallel structures of that of incumbent legislator Kabwila and shadow lawmaker Phale.

According to the chiefs; Chimonjo, Levi and some at Chitala ward, the conduct of MCP district chairperson Chimphoyo by dissolving well-positioned party constituency committee and forming another one currently working with Phale was unacceptable.

Chimphoyo even wanted to arrange constituency primaries without the knowledge of party leadership and the seating Member of Parliament (MP) Kabwila.

The chiefs observed that Chimphoyo conduct is putting the party members at disrepute demanding the party’s leadership intervention.

“DC Chimphoyo’s conduct is confusing the constituents. We cant have two parallel party structures at the same time. What will loose is the party not those behind this misconduct.

“This is the reason we summoned our MP to explain on why all this is happening. Fortunately, the lawmaker is not a problem but district and region committee for entertaining these wrangles at wrong time,” voiced out chiefs.

MP Kabwila confirmed to The Maravi Post of being summoned by chiefs saying it worrisome to see the constituency was in disarray despite development projects she has initiated since 2014.

The legislator therefore said will use all the mechanisms to address the concerns chiefs raised that the party be remained strong.

MCP Publicity Secretary Maurice Munthali last week sounded alarm over the constituency committee being dissolved arguing that such decision is done by the party authorities not a mere district chairperson.