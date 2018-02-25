LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The German’ Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Foundation ( KAS) in collaboration with its Malawi cooperating partners will on Monday, February 26 to 27, host an international conference in the capital Lilongwe.

Along side with its partners including Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM), Landnet and Women’s Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC), Konrad conference is within the context of the special initiative “One world-No Hunger”.

The forum will focus on improved food security through strengthening land ownership and secure land use right for women in Malawi, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The conference therefore aims at collecting knowledge and exchanging good practices from the three countries.

Addressing the news conference on Saturday ahead of the event, Stefanie Zraun, Namibia’s Konrad Program Manager-Adenauer-Stiftung says experts expect to explore how best to enhance synergies among land governance support agencies including CSOs, development partners and government agencies.

Zraun painted outstanding picture how chiefs in Nambia understand legal framework of their subjects in accessing land.

Echoing on the same, Landnet Malawi National Coordinator Emmanuel Mlaka expects participants to dwell much on effective policies and legal framework that support fully women and children access to land.

With key note address, “unlocking land ownership and land tenure rights for women across Africa’ patrilineal and matrilineal society; obstacles and progress, the conference attracts over 50 participants from traditional leaders, media, land governance and human rights experts and among others.

Malawi’s minister of lands, housing and urban development Anna Kachikho will grace the conference at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Since 2016, Konrad has been implementing activities with its partners to improve the secure and just access to land resources and land-use rights for women in Sub-Saharan Africa through improved legal and policy frameworks.