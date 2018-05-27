By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the countries upcoming media company Kwese Television, says Malawians will be able to watch this year’s World cup games just by purchasing a Kwese decoder.

Country Manager of Kwese Television, Wonder Msiska, has confirmed the development saying Malawians will watch 32 African games for free and that for them to view all the 64 games they need to purchase the decoder.

According to Msiska said their company will beam all the 2018 world cup games so that soccer lovers should have the chance to watch football stars from other countries.

“We have the exclusive lights to beam this year’s world cup and we are beaming all the Africans games at the world cup for free but for one to watch the all the 64 games he/she must buy a Kwese decoder,” Msiska said.

Msiska said the company knows how important is the football game to the human beings thus why they have decided to beam the world cup this year.

He further said Kwese Television will continue offering best services to the general public at affordable prices just to satisfy what their customer’s wants.

“We know that TV is a luxury and one thinks of it after he has his basic needs, its for this reason we are giving this package to Malawians,” Msiska added during the interview.