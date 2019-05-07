Written by George Bulombola

Chitipa, May 07, 2019: Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga has asked the next government to revisit Chiefs Act for chiefs to run their chieftaincies in a traditional manner.

He was speaking Monday at Chitipa Boma during a rally which was addressed by President Peter Mutharika after inaugurating Kasama Community College.

He said it was unfortunate that most of the issues which affect chieftaincies end up in courts instead of leaving the issues to be resolved by the chiefs themselves.

“Government installs a chief today only to be challenged by a court injunction obtained by opposing members of the same chieftaincy.”

“This tendency has turned chiefs into school children, I therefore ask you the President to revisit the Chiefs Act through the next parliament to resolve these issues, so that chiefs resolve chieftaincy issues traditionally,” Kyungu explained.

Commenting on the May 21 Tripartite Elections, the Paramount Chief appealed to all political parties to refrain from making hatred speeches during their campaign rallies.

“We want to have free, fair and credible elections; we do not want to experience bloodshed due to political intolerance.”

“These innocent souls before you, Sir, do not want war,”he said.

Kyungu called on Malawians to respect the President saying lack of respect to leadership is inhumane.

He advised people in Karonga and Chitipa districts to exercise their democratic right by voting for leaders of their choice.

“Voting is your democratic right but you should not be told who to vote for,” the Chief advised.