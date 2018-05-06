Paramount Chief Kyungu has said Traditional Authorities in the country should level playing ground for all political parties as the countdown to 2019 polls approaches.

He made these remarks in an exclusive interview with Warm heart news on Monday .

“Our job as chiefs is simple, all our political leaders are our daughter and sons ,therefore we must ensure we provide venues for holding their rallies, offer advice that will bring peace and ensure that their followers are disciplined,” he said.

He then took a swipe on some youths who get carried away with politics and start violence instead of being responsible enough to be politically productive.

“Some irresponsible party leaders use the youth to terrorize others, either for belonging to a different party or holding dissenting views. Chiefs say no to that, you don’t need a barrel of a gun to garner support.

“We can see democracy in Some parties thriving people say what they want and get listened without being hurt or threatened, that is what Malawi wants on its journey to political development ,”the paramount chief added.

He said ‘party leaders must use the brain and not physical force to continue enjoying peace’

Chairman for Centre for Multiparty Democracy, Kandi Padambo hailed Malawi Electoral Commission and the chiefs for preaching love and unity.

“We are progressively moving forward, MEC has taken bold steps, like launching political calendar and for chiefs its recommendable that they are able to appreciate their roles,” he said.

He further advised media to report responsibly, saying media can build or destroy.