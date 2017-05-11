Labour office in fight against child labour

Blantyre: The Blantyre District Labour Office is sensitizing people around Blantyre on the dangers of child labour, after noting that the vice is now concentrated in domestic settings.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday, Blantyre District Labour Officer (DLO), Frank Adini said currently their campaign is taking place in the areas of Mpemba, Lirangwe, Chileka, and Lunzu.

“We are doing this so that we can encourage parents to send their children to school, and not to turn them into house maids,” Adini said.

According to Adini, since they started the awareness campaigns, more families are sending their children to school unlike before.

“There is high school-enrolment in communities that we have been conducting the campaigns,” Adini said.

However, Adini noted that they are encountering a lot of challenges when dealing with labour issues in the district due to numerous factors including poverty, inadequate resources for implementation and lack of coordination among stakeholders dealing with child labour issues.

Meanwhile, the office is increasing awareness and interacting with stakeholders so as to minimize child labour in the district urging parents to send their children to school and not force them to engage in petty employment.