By Nancy Malata

LILONGWE-In its quest to improve communication among its parishes, the Anglican Diocese of Lake Malawi on Friday launched its first ever website.

The launch of the website which was alongside a classic fundraising dinner for Lake Malawi Anglican University-LAMAU, was held at area 18 St Thomas Anglican church Marquee in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the launch Right reverend Bishop Francis Kaulanda who was guest of honor, said the launch of the website is historic and a welcome development as churches also have to improve the flow of information using technology in these modern times.

“The launch of the website is remarkable because technology has a role to play almost in all organizations so that they become they best they can be by improving the quality of their work through human or technical investments as organizations build their credibility in the eyes of their constituents and supporters,” Kaulanda said.

Kaulanda also took time to thank young couples-young professionals grouping within the church for spearheading such a development, and further urged all members and non-members for support, and to patronize the website and create more traffic as also a way of mobilizing resources for the diocese.

“Let me urge all members to patronize this website www.anglicandioceseoflakemalawi.org, as one way of mobilizing additional funds for the church. The only way the cooperate world can be interested to advertise on an institutional website is the wider coverage of the website,” said Kaulanda.

For the fundraising, vice chancellor for LAMAU professor Leonard Kamwanja expressed gratitude for the funds being raised to be channeled to the institution, indicating that a university needs enough funds to be effective in its operations as well as to receive accreditation.