LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleading with the public to have patience on the resolution of the Lake Malawi boundary dispute between Malawi and Tanzania.

There have been concerns over the delay by the two countries to reach a consensus on the matter which dates back to the year 2012.

Tanzania claims that the boundary is the median line of the lake based on principles of customary international law.

While Malawi says the whole lake belongs to her, as established by Article 1, subsection 2 of the 1890 Anglo-German Treaty.

The two countries have been holding mediation talks through a High Level Mediation Team, led by the former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano.

Speaking to Capital FM, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rejoice Shumba says the issue requires enough time to be concluded.

“As much as the process is taking long, government is trying to make sure that it is committed to this peaceful resolution.

That is why it is going through all the processes to make sure that it does not lose an inch of its territory, but every process is a way of ensuring that it achieves its intended purpose,” Shumba added.

Lake Malawi is an African Great Lake and the southernmost lake in the East African Rift system, located between Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania.

It is the ninth largest lake in the world and the third largest and second deepest lake in Africa.

It is home to more species of fish than any other lake, including at least 700 species of cichlids.