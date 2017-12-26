LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lake of Stars Festival, which returns to the shores of Lake Malawi this year after a one-year break, has announced that its Glasgow, Scotland, event will be held on March 11 2018.

A press release from Lake of Stars Festival available to The Maravi Post this week says Set It Off is both a creative and challenging production and that the concept takes a gender equality approach to show how both men and women underpin the creative sector.

“We’ve always represented women on stage and behind the scenes at Lake of Stars, but felt we still had a way to go in showcasing the great female talent in the industry. Set It Off is all about bringing that talent to people in the most exciting way possible,” Yolanda Ng’oma, Lake of Stars Festival Set It Off event manager, said.

Ng’oma said the Zomba one day festival is free and open to the general public.

She further said the event is produced in partnership with Hivos, an organisation that seeks new and creative solutions to persistent global problems.

Lake of Stars Festival has therefore indicated that it will start receiving applications from artists, vendors and volunteers in February 2018 and that details on venue and line-up will be announced in March 2018.

Ahead of the main festival in the country from September 28 to 30, Lake of Stars Festival has indicated that it will hold a series of events.

The event founder Will Jameson added that Lake of Stars Festival Glasgow will be for a day and that it will be held in partnership with Scotland Malawi Partnership.

Jameson said, as part of their 15th anniversary celebrations next year, Lake of Stars Festival will have a sequence of events, which will include shows in Zomba, Malawi, and London in the United Kingdom (UK).

“Our Glasgow event will take place at the Art School and will feature free daytime performances as well as a Malawi market, followed by a ticketed evening concert with special guests Scott Hutchinson, the lead vocalist of Frightened Rabbit, Ghanian hip hop artist Manifest and Malawi’s Faith Mussa,” he said.

The others are poet Michael Pedersen of Neu Reekie and DJ Auntie Flo. Other acts will come from Zambia and South Africa.

Lake of Stars Festival also said that the event will kick-start Scotland’s Buy Malawi Week and feature products such as rice, coffee, tea as part of promoting trade, travel and culture between the two countries.

Jameson said the Lake of Stars Festival London aims at promoting blossoming talent from the UK and Africa.

Lake of Stars Festival has run events and festivals in the UK and Malawi since 2003, showcasing artists from Malawi, across Africa and around the world.

Jameson said the festival has generated an estimated £1.3 million for Malawi’s economy each year.

The organisers have since said that the event in Zomba, dubbed Set It Off, will be held at Chancellor College— University of Malawi— on January 27.