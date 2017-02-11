LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Over 1,000 youths drawn from the capital Lilongwe have been groomed with festival ideas on governance and accountability towards sustainable development.

Through Festival of Ideas (FOI), Lake of Stars (LoS)’s innovation initiative is designed to take a fresh approach to inspiring young people in Malawi to help them to improve their own lives and those of other citizens.

The initiative comes barely a few weeks after the organizers of the LoS announced that they will not host the event this year which was hosted at Chintheche, Nkhatabay in 2016.

With financial support from British Council, youths were given rare moment to explore issues, brainstorm solutions, prepare recommendations and learn vital practical skills on their daily undertakings.

Kamuzu Institute of Sports in the capital was the center of excitement and full of ideas, illustrations and perceptions through graphic art, poetry, social media, citizen journalism and workshops aimed at helping young people think through the challenges they face.

One of the participants, Steven Chiundira lauded FOI organizers for the opportunity they have provided to youths to be able to come up with solutions towards the youths’ daily challenges.

Chimangeni said the forum also helped her to interact with fellow youths from other schools where ideas have been shared.

“There are a lot of challenges about moving on. We will share with others what has been learnt here. Young people represent a large group of the country’s population. Therefore, participating in this innovative forum was way to groom us for the better future”, said Chimangeni.

British Council Director Reena Rohl told The Maravi Post that they expressed gratitude that youths who attended the event will be able to promote and support the potential of young people to contribute to both their own societies and shared global village.

In his part, Will Jameson, LoS Director disclosed that FOI will be an annual event with focus on creating an interactive and participatory experience, where young people will be engaged and inspired to imagine and work towards creating better future for themselves and their country.

Since 2003, LoS has produced 10 festivals and over 70 events in the UK and Africa through promotion of cultural-tourism and Malawi’s creative industries as government has recognized it as the crucial part of tourism.