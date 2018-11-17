SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lakeshore regional chairperson Augustine Chidzanja is putting the party into disrepute on how capable can handle internal minor issues.

RC Chidzanja’s questionable character of failing to handle the party’s primaries in the lakeshore region must be taken seriously.

Dedza East and Salima North-West constituencies whose incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) including Juliana Lunguzi and Dr. Jessie Kabwira respectively is a typical example on how Chidzanja and his committee are putting the party’s image into disarray.

RC Chidzanja along side his backroom staff Maganga and Chimphoyo (Salima District chairperson) are soliciting bribes from potential aspirants to disturbalize party’s well-structures area committees in their favor just to win primary elections.

For instance on Saturday, November 17, Chidzanja with his team was caught registering new area committees dissolving the already existing structures in Salima North-West constituency.

The aim was to have new areas that favours aspirant Enoch Phale whom he has paid heavy some of money to do the exercise at the expense of owners of the party.

While the primaries were supposed to take place, Chidzanja and his team dissolved eligible committee which was mandated to run primaries.

With ego to meet his needs after the plot failed, Chidzanja instructed presiding officers Deus Gumba and Makowa Mwale to suspend the primaries to a later date.

The decision was made without consulting the seating MP Kabwila when all in all aspirant Phale detained vehicles that were meant for ferry delegates to primaries venue.

“We decided to called -off Salima North West constituency primaries due to logistical challenges as delegates were not ferried to voting venue. So, I will need a report on how this happen that a new date be set for the same exercise,” discloses Gumba after the primaries were suspended.

Chidzanja and his team refused to speak to the media following the second called-off of the Salima North West constituency.

The development angered the incumbent lawmaker Kabwila saying Lakeshore RC Chidzanja incompetency and greedy have cost the party’s reputation.

Kabwila told journalists that the conduct of Chidzanja has worsened people on the ground with the party a head of 2019 general elections.

“This is so pathetic that the entire lakeshore regional committee still putting the party into disrepute over small matter that could have been resolved amicably. But, let me assure people of Salima North West that Kabwila remains their MP a head of 2019 general elections,” assures Kabwila

It is not known if Chidzanja and Chimphoyo have the blessings of the Party’s Executive but their continued arrogance and defiance to the party orders shows there’s more than what meets the eye.