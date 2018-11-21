SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lakeshore regional committee on Tuesday endorsed the party’s first Vice President Sidik Mia as its running in 2019 tripartite elections.

The regional committee chairperson Augustine Chidzanja told the Kamuzu road- Salima rally which Mia addressed that the Lowershire political giant was worth to pair with the party leader Lazarus Chakwera.

Chidzanja said Mia has proved to be a leader to reckon with based on developmental and fatherly spirit within ranks of the party and beyond.

“Honourable Mia is the best candidate for MCP running. The combination of Chakwera and Mia is the force to move out Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in power.

“No need for alliance with other parties. We have the team to dislodge DPP hence we need Honourable Chakwera and Mia to form the next government,” endorses Chidzanja.

Mia therefore welcomed the nod saying he was ready to be servant of the people.

The MCP VIP assured the nation of a developmental leadership come 2019.

Mia therefore disclosed that he will be elections in-charge campaign for lakeshore and eastern making sure that MCP grabs all seat during elections.

“Am read to serve the people of Malawi as their vice President. We are a team to move out DPP in power because of the truck record having.

“Alliance with any political parties is not in our game plan for next year’s elections. We have all it takes to make sure that we are in power again to bail out Malawians from social-economic ills of DPP,” assures Mia.

Mia addressed the rally after along side Salima North West Constituency lawmaker Jessie Kabwira, other national executive committee members; Kamphinda Banda and among others.

Before the rally, Mia attended Islamic prayers at Chipoka, toured Kamuzu road market