Soche Police have arrested a man after his illegal makeshift power extension at his plot accidentally electrocuted his female tenant.

In an interview with Mana on Wednesday, Officer in Charge for Soche Police, Assistant Commissioner Mike Chona said that the woman identified as Grace Eric, 22 was allegedly killed by the electricity when she came in contact with the roof of her bathroom in the area around Soche Quarry.

“We were alerted by Escom officials about the incident after they had gone to the scene to disconnect the electricity because of the development,” he said.

“As police arrived at the scene found that the body of the victim was already taken a day before to her home village in Thyolo for burial,” Chona explained.

Eye witnesses told police that the incident happened on September nine when the deceased wanted to take a bath in the bathroom situated outside her house which was rented from the accused.

According to Police’s investigations it was revealed that the accused Symon Phiri decided to electrify the roof of the pit latrine semidetached to the bathroom in order to deal with thieves who had been stealing its iron sheets quite often.

The accused is kept at Chichiri prison and expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of reckless and negligence against section 246 of the penal code of the constitution of Malawi.

Chona has since then called upon the public to refrain from acts that can pose a threat to the lives of other people