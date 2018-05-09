Hundreds on Tuesday including President Peter Mutharika and Vice President Saulos Chilima paid their respects at the funeral of one of Malawi’s greatest players, Jack Chamangwana, who died in Blantyre on Sunday aged 61 and has been laid to rest.

The former Flames captain had been suffering from high blood pressure and was admitted to hospital last week.

He was laid to rest at Misesa cemetery next to his young brother George Chamangwana, who died last year in July. they both played and coached Be Forward Wanderers.

Some notable people that attended the funeral ceremony include former Attorney General Ralph Kasambara, Malawi Congress Party member Sidik Mia and among others.

Before his death he worked as Technical Director for Malawi champions Be Forward Wanderers.

“We are saddened by Chamangwana’s death. It has come as a shock and we cannot believe he is gone,” said Be Forward Wanderers chairman Gift Mkandawire.

He is considered amongst Malawi’s greatest players, alongside the likes of Kinnah Phiri, Ernest Mtawali, Chance Gondwe and Peterkins Kaira.

The legendary Zambian commentator Dennis Liwewe nicknamed him ‘Africa’, literally meaning he was the best defender on the continent.

Chamangwana was the second most capped player in Malawi’s history, making 133 appearances.

He made his international debut in a friendly match against Kenya in Lilongwe in 1975 at the age of 18 under the guidance of Brazilian, Wonder Moreira.

‘Africa’ was part of Malawi’s 1978/79 East and Central Africa Challenge Cup winning squad and retired from national duty in 1985.

His career then took him to South Africa where he played for the country’s Premier League side Kazier Chiefs from 1986 to 1988 before taking over as coach.

“On behalf of the Kaizer Chiefs family, I would like to send love and peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, Wanderers FC and the Malawian football family,” said Kaizer Motaung, owner of Kaizer Chiefs.

Tanzanian top outfit Young Africans also posted on their Facebook page that they were “shocked and saddened” with the news of their former coach’s death.