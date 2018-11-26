The Malawi police in the tea district of Thyolo this week arrested a 34-year-old man suspected to have brutally bludgeoned to death one of country’s renowned and industrious evangelist Shadreck Wame.

A team of police detectives from the Homicide Division, Murder Squad Unit based at the national police headquarters in Lilongwe led by crime buster.

Bob Mtekama who has just returned to Malawi from his law degree studies in Zanzibar and is now the Malawi Police’s national Chief Criminal Investigation officer (CCIO) mounted a manhunt for the Presbyterian preacher, Shadreck Wame’s killers

Mtekama arrested Limbani Labson Maliro who hails from Chinkwezule Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkula in Machinga District.

on Thursday in a raid in Thyolo District where he was hiding. According to inside sources,.

Mtekama who was heading the CID department before he left the country to pursue his studies in law was trained by the FBI in serious and organised criminal investigations and was also trained in criminal forensic science by Professor George Liomba and Dr. Charles Dzamalala at the University of Malawi’s College of Medicine.

Said the source privy to the investigations: “Mtekama and his team are working so hard day and night to bring to book the people who killed the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) minister.

Malawi police spokesperson for Central region, Chihana confirmed that the police arrested a man in connection with Evangelist Shadreck Wame’s murder but refused to be drawn to divulge more details.

Said Chihana: “I can confirm that the police have indeed arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with Reverend Wame’s murder but as the investigations are still going on, I am not obliged to disclose much information as that would jeopardise the ongoing investigations.”

However Chihana said police is working harder to bring to book the people who murdered the revered man of God.

Reverend Wame, who was at the time of his death, living alone at his house, was killed in his bedroom in the Lake-shore District of Salima.

According to police reports, the deceased, Evangelist Wame, sustained multiple deep cut wounds in the head.

It is alleged that Maliro who was the late Wame’s domestic worker accompanied by his two accomplices stole some bags of maize, household items and unspecified amount of money from the deceased’s house.

After their clandestine and spiteful mission the three suspected murderers are said to have packed the ‘stolen goods’ in the deceased’s vehicle but failed to drive the car as none of them knew how to drive.

Fearing that they would be caught, they vanished from the deceased’s residence taking with them a few bags of maize and some household items.

The late Evangelist Wame was best known for his verve and wittiness in his unequaled quality delivery of prophetic messages.