BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The body of Malawi’s ambassador to the United Nations Necton Mhura who died following a long battle with cancer has arrived in the country through Chileka Airport in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Mhuru body was flown in from New York, United States of America (USA) where the diplomat died at New Jersey hospital on February 19 2018 on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Malawians led by governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and government officials converged at Chileka International Airport to welcome the body Mhura, who once served as Deputy Chief Secretary to Government from 2010 to 2012.

At exactly, 3:30pm, Malawian Airlines jetted through Chileka International Airport with the remains of late Mhura.

There was a sombre mood as hundreds shed tears when a brown casket was moved slowly from the plane.

A short prayer from a Roman Catholic priest was made before the body left the airport to College of Medicine mortuary.

Notable faces that were present at the airport to welcome the body of late Mhura included DPP officials like Charles Mchacha, Louis Ngalande and State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito.

Also present was Blantyre City Mayor Councillor Wild Ndipo, private practice lawyer and former Blantyre mayor Noel Chalamanda.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholous Dausi said burial will take place at St Mary’s Cemetery in Zomba on March 1.

Prior to his appointment to the UN, Mhura served from 2015 as ambassador to USA, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Bahamas and Puerto Rica.

He also worked as a research fellow at the University if Wdinburg in UK from 1985 to 1988.

Mhura has a background in law as a former dean of the Faculty of Law at Chancellor College School of Law in the University of Malawi, between 2004 and 2007.

He also served as acting dean from 1997 to 2000 and head of the law department from 1996 to 2002.