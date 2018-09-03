LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just launched ActionAid Malawi Country strategy Paper V (2018-2023) is set for complete poverty to vulnerable rural women and children.

With the theme titled, “Action for social justice” the strategy focus on three priorities including promote and secure the realization of young women and girls rights.

The paper also aims at building resilience of people living in poverty whilst strengthening women-led secure livelihoods, preparedness and emergency response.

Not only has that but the five year work plan also ensured civic participation and state accountability for redistribution of resources and delivery of quality, gender-responsive public services.

Addressing news conference after the paper’s launch in the capital Lilongwe, ActionAid Malawi Executive Director Grace Malera, says the strategy calls upon all Malawians to work together for social justice promotion among vulnerable rural women and children.

Malera say the organization develops strategies that are aligned to the global papers of its parent insitition ActionAid Federation.

According to her, this ensures that the strategies have an understanding and aligned to local development including Malawi Development Goals Strategy (MDGS) III to 2030.

“For 2018-2023, Action Aid Malawi has developed the fifth CSP that refines and re-affirms commitment to drive social change towards a more just, equitable and sustainable world.

“Our overall goal is to achieve social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication by shifting and redistributing power and resources, strengthening the resilience of communities and fulfiling the rights of people in poverty and exclusion”, says Malaera.

Both Ministers of Health, and Gender Atupere Muluzi and Jean Kalirani respectively who graced the paper’s launch, lauded the organisation’s effort in implementing government effort to reduce poverty.

Action Aid is operating in over 40 countries worldwide and operates in impact areas called Local Rights Programm (LRP).

In Malawi, the organisation has programs in 28 districts with LRPs in 12 districts for the past 27 years ago.