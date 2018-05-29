LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The launched Big Shift campaign is set to propel fossil fuels to renewable energy targeting rural women for economic empowerment, dubbed as “Women and Sustainable Energy” (WOSE).

This is a shift of investment away from centralized fossil fuel-based energy towards a range of renewable energy technologies for the mitigation of global warming issues and a reduction in energy poverty for the world’s least developed nations.

With EUR 18 million EU-funded initiative aims to promote gender equality, renewable energy and entrepreneurship.

Christian Aid together with Oxfam, Civil Society Network on Climate Change (Cisonec), Youth Net and Counseling (Yoneco),Association of Environmental Journalists (AEJ) in Malawi and National Association of Business Women (NABW) set to implement the project for the next three years in Malawi.

Julius Ngoma, Big Shift’s Co-chair told the Maravi Post after the launch on Monday in the capital Lilongwe that the initiative aims to help Malawi government efforts in achieving the sustainable development goals and promoting alternative energy solutions.

Ngoma observed that realization of commitments under, among others, the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy III, “shall require concerted efforts as well as new ways of doing business”.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Malawi Marchel Germann says was delighted to learn that Christian Aid managed to secured EUR1.5 million of additional funding for Malawi to implement the program.

Ambassador Germann added that the initiative’s objectives are to create jobs and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in the country.

Aggrey Masi, Minister of Natural Resource, Energy and Mining expressed gratitude over the swift intervention to revolutionize energy sector for sustainable usage coupled with economic empowerment towards women.

The project will be breaking the barriers in the renewable sector with the aim of promoting women entrepreneurship in sustainable energy value chains through innovative approaches.