By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just launched Land O Lakes Cooperative Development Activity 4 (CD4) project in Malawi is expected to improve the cooperative enabling environment by strengthening apex organizations and by promoting a Cooperative Learning Platform.

With financial support from United States agency International Development (USAID) the project will also enhance cooperative business performance through tailored technical assistance

During project’s launch in the capital Lilongwe, USAID chief officer for economic growth Cullen Hughes says the initiative aligns with the Malawi Government policy is predicted on the fact that when farmers organize and work together”.

Hughes says “The project has come at the right time in Malawi as the government of Malawi and other development partners are beginning to implement the National Agricultural policy (NAP).

“The NAP and its implementation policy emphasize farmer organization development as a key intervention for driving Malawi’s agricultural development”.

In his remarks, Director of Cooperatives in the ministry of Industry of Trade and Tourism Wiskes Nkombezi lauded the project launch saying will advance development communities support for cooperatives through supporting research in cooperatives and disseminate findings through both local and global channels