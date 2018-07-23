LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just launched 62th edition’ National Product of Malawi Magazine (NPMM) is geared to advance skills labour in its content.

This is to promote skill development aimed at creating more jobs among youth through exposing institutions that are making headway in the industry.

The edition follows the expiring of the 61st publication that mainly promoted health sector across the country.

During the publication launch in the capital Lilongwe which among other things manufacturers, designers, insurance companies were awarded for outstanding performance in their various fields.

Minister of labour, youth sports and manpower development, Francis Kasaila who presided the launch lauded the proprietor of the magazine for setting the pace engaging skills development force into one forum.

Kasaila said skills labour has the potential to turn around unemployment levels in the country.

The minister therefore encouraged young people to embrace entrepreneurship for economic empowerment.

Arthur Chinyamula, The magazine’s managing director emphasized the need for the general public to embrace the publication saying it has full package in the labour market.

Chinyamula disclosed that the edition runs till end of this year focusing on skill development

He added that the institution will be visiting various skills labour disclosed that the edition will promote enhancing skills development coupled with general understanding of insurance to the people.

“The publication has engaged ministry of labour, International Labour Organisation (ILO), TEVETA and among other agencies to put their materials in the edition for the public to embrace skill labour.

“We also partnered with various financial institutions including NICO, Old Mutual, Britam, Prime, UGI, Reunion and among other to come close to the public with their products,” says Chinyamula.

Andole Mang’anya, of Shayona company, that emerged as outstanding cement manufacturer in the country expressed gratitude for the award saying will encourage the firm to do more to the public.

Other awards go to Prime General Insurance (Best General Insurance), UGI (Best general policy insurance), Sun Gold Food products (Best food producer), PK (Most improved fashion designer), Namondwe (Best fashion designer) and Tawona (Best tailoring shop).

The magazine will be distributed across the country and abroad to reach many readers.

Launched three years, the magazine 10,000 copies for Malawi on every edition coupled for sale and freely such that other additional copies to international readers.