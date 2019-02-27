Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday appointed lawmaker Lobin Lowe as leader of opposition in Malawi Parliament

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The leading opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday appointed Lilongwe lawmaker Lobin Lowe as leader of opposition in Malawi Parliament following resignation of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera early this month.

Lawmaker Lowe is expected to lead the opposition parties during the last-forthcoming August House slated for March 8 to March 18, this year in the capital Lilongwe.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post signed by MCP Publicity Secretary Maurice Munthali disclosed also that the party will launch its Manifesto on March 8 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

MCP will again become the first party to launch the Manifesto after it came firstly to announce presidential runningmate.

Below is the full statement;

STATEMENT FROM THE MALAWI CONGRESS PARTY ON LAUNCH OF ITS MANIFESTO & THE APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM LEADER OF OPPOSITION

On behalf of the President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, the Malawi Congress Party would like to announce to its members and the general public that it will launch its MANIFESTO on Friday, 8th March 2019.

This very historic and auspicious ceremony will be held at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe from 9.00 o’clock in the morning.

The Party is further asking all its officials, members and those who will be invited to grace the occasion to get seated in the main auditorium by 8:30 a.m.

Further details about the Manifesto Launch will be communicated in due course by the office of the Publicity Secretary.

The Malawi Congress Party would also like to inform the general public that Hon Lobin Lowe has been appointed as interim Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

The Party was obliged to replace Dr Lazarus Chakwera who resigned as Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in adherence to the dictates of the law of the land and in line with the 5th Pillar of the Chakwera Hi5.

The Party settled for Hon Lowe among the many senior, able and deserving Members of Parliament having been guided by and in compliance with the Parliamentary laws as well as Standing Orders.

Hon Jacob Hara and Hon Clement Mlombwa are the Chief Whip and Deputy Whip in Parliament respectively.

As a Party, we wish to congratulate Hon Lobin Lowe for assuming this noble responsibility in the august house.

It is our hope that all parties represented in Parliament will endorse his appointment and work with him closely for the success of the parliamentary business and for the good of our nation.

As a Party, we will render our necessary and unequivocal support to Hon Lobin Lowe in the course of discharging his duties as a Leader of Opposition on behalf of the MCP President, entire Malawi Congress Party and the larger opposition family from now until the dissolution of the National Assembly.

“A Better & Prosperous Malawi Is Possible”

Hon Rev Maurice Munthali, Publicity Secretary