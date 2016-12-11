LILONGWE(MaraviPost): Mired in internal party politics in the Malawi Congress Party(MCP), a man with unlimited ambitions to run Malawi Lazarus Chakwera called a press conference where he faulted the leadership of Peter Mutharika without offering tangible solutions.

“Our nation is in crisis. And in times of national crisis, leadership is critical. But unfortunately for us, the crisis we face is one of leadership itself. And so I have decided to address you directly on this issue, because the leadership of President Mutharika and his government is in a state of emergency, and it will take all of us working together to disabuse ourselves from its destructive effects, said Lazarus Chakwera.

Lazarus Chakwera went on to attack Peter Mutharika. Calling his leadership into question.

“Since June of 2014, what we have seen with our very own eyes and heard with our own ears is the death of the things all Malawians hold dear. If we allow Mutharika to continue leading this nation beyond this term, we will be hammering the final nail in the coffin of our nation’s development. Allowing Mutharika’s failed leadership to continue will mean the assassination of our children’s hopes, our young people’s aspirations, our elders’ responsibilities, our women’s potential, and our nation’s future.” Accused Lazarus Chakwera.

Lazarus Chakwera who has led the opposition for as long as Mutharika has been President cannot point to anything he has accomplished in that time period.

Some of his leadership failures in that time are as follows.

Despite Malawi experiencing an economic turbulence, Malawi president Peter Mutharika and leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera gave themselves hefty pay rises. The president’s salary, which had remained at the same spot since 2009, was supposed to be increased by 80% After public vocal Opposition Peter Mutharika forfeited his raise. However, Lazarus Chakwera pocketed his and never looked back

When Malawi Government purchased a state of art Lexus 570 Land cruiser at a cost of about K104 million at the same time the authorities hiked maize prices to K12,500 from K5,500. Mutharika through his Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani has dashed to defend the decision, arguing it was approved by Parliament under the opposition Leadership of Lazarus Chakwera and that the President’s motorcade was outdated.

In October of 2015 Lazarus Chakwera approved a Brand new car for himself as leader of the opposition and Parliamentary speaker Msowoya

During his tenure as leader of the MCP he has shown autocratic tendencies, firing those that oppose his policies within the MCP, actions declared unconstitutional by Malawi courts.

He has not proposed any meaningful solutions that anyone can cite so giving a speech with authoring credible solutions was a seen as a waste of time and lack of preparedness of the highest office in the land.

Lazarus Chakwera is said to have been a dictator and a bad person who used his powers and influence while serving as the leader of Assemblies of God. if not for politics, chances are Chakwera could still be the President of Assemblies of God until now with no opposition.

Failing to run MCP should not be the ladder Lazarus Chakwera uses to the Presidency of Malawi