Polls which claimed that President Peter Mutharika’s popularity has declined and Malawi Congress Party president

Lazarus Chakwera can win back donors and end Malawi’s economic problems are seen by political pundits as simply another pipe dream for the MCP.

The poll was conducted by Central Media Development (CMD) Limited and showed that Malawians do not trust Mutharika to solve the current economic challenges and restore donor confidence.

But the pollster found that Malawians believe Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera can win back donors and end Malawi’s economic problems.

However, Mwakasungula said such polls are likely to be questionable and they might be politically motivated.

“We need as Malawians to stop politicizing issues or try to promote certain individuals through opinions polls as opinion polls are there to bring unity in a country not confusion,” said Mwakasungula.

He added that such polls do not appeal to Malawians as they are questionable in terms of data collection tools as well as the samples used.

“Such polls are not credible as they have brought so many questions as one would ask what tools were used to find the opinions,” he said.

He added that opinion polls are important in any country but the one conducted by CMD would cause mischief and can bring confusion.

Mwakasungula said it seems the polls were doctored by someone in order to ruin government’s efforts to deal with the challenges facing the country.

According to Mwakasungula, government is doing a lot in making sure that problems the country is facing are dealt with.