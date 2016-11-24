LILONGWE-(MaraviPost): Embattled President of the Malawi Congress Party, Lazarous Chakwera, claims to have survived an assassination attempt on his life after armed thugs tried to break into his Mansion at Area 9 on Tuesday’ night in the capital Lilongwe.

Malawi Media reports claim the so called thugs met fierce resistance from Chakwera’s security guards and were forced to retreat after a heavy exchange of fire.

The so called attack comes barely a day after Lazarus Chakwera described Mondays national address by Malawi President Peter Mutharika as empty, having no tangible solutions to social-economic ills facing Malawians.

This purported attack also comes a day after he asked government in Parliament to give details about the alleged corrupt syndicate involving top DPP officials in the maize purchase saga from Brazil, accusations Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda has forcefully denied as simply rumors aimed at tarnishing his image.

MCPs second deputy Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka confirmed the incident saying the party will make sure the matter is investigated. However, he did not say who was going to do the investigating. MCP security or Malawi Police?

Mkaka however wondered as to why the law enforcers who guard the house did not turn up on the fateful night, a thing which he claims raised concerns on the safety of MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera.

“Armed thugs invaded the house of our president in Area 9 but we thank God that our private guards were alert as they engaged in a running battle with them when they were trying to break into our president’s house.”, Continued Mkaka.

“We are very worried with the security of President Chakwera. According to Mkaka the thugs fired some shots within the compound and they kept saying no one can arrest them. This was a planned attack”, said Mkaka he said insinuating that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) militia was behind it.

Earlier this year unknown thieves also broke into the house of former President Joyce Banda in Nkhatabay District.

Not only that but also robberies raided the house of United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi as well as Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima.

However, security lapses in the country has been on rise attributing it to lack of the implementation of the shoot to kill policy which had reportedly seen the dwindling of crime during the era of the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Lazarus Chakwera with his autocratic leadership style of the MCP has developed many enemies. If indeed this was an attack on his life which Malawi Police appear to discredit at the moment, there is no telling of his many enemies this would have come from.

However, for the embattled MCP leader it suits his agenda to point the finger at the DPP even though there is no evidence to back his accusations.