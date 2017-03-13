Veteran politician and leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) disgruntled member Daniel Mlomo, on Saturday shocked the nation when he asked for forgiveness from the party’s President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera as well as the whole MCP family for being a rebel.

Mlomo made his repentance remarks at the MCP headquarters office in Lilongwe at the presence of the media. According to Mlomo, he feels sorry and shameful for the steps he and his friends took against their own party.

“Enough is enough, I want to come back to my party and I will work together and respect the current leadership of Dr.mLazarus Chakwera because he is the one we voted into power at the convention,” Mlomo said.

The MCP disgruntled leader said he and his friends have noticed that this is the time to build the party.

“If I will be accepted, my friends will also come to re-join the party soon because we want to focus on the coming elections,” he added.

MCP acting spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka, said the door is open for Mlomo and his group.

“They are still our flesh and blood; we will disregard what they did and we are welcoming them back to the family,” Mkaka said.

The group were against Dr. Chakwera’s decision to dismiss them from the Party for indiscipline. They then called for a fresh convention to elect another president. In due course, the group dragged the party to court, demanding an emergency convention asserting serious irregularities over how Chakwera runs the party. They also appointed some National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

However, Lilongwe High Court Judge, Justice Charles Mkandawire dismissed the case last month saying the arguments by the MCP faction lacked merit.

Some observers suspected that the MCP disgruntled group was financed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

DPP denied the allegations.