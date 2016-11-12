BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—An email purportedly written by Malawi minister of Agriculture George Chaponda, sent to vice president Saulos Chilima has exposed how desperate the two are to take over leadership of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from the incumbent president Peter Mutharika who is reported to have made it clear to the top Democratic Progressive Party that he will not seek reelection come 2019.The two top officials are allegedly making parallel structures within the ruling DPP in readiness of wrestling political power from aged president Mutharika in 2019.

The email, in possession of Maravi Post, indicates that Chilima is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to degrade Chaponda so as to remain the sole option for the party’s hot seat.

“Hi young man. I have learnt it with great shock that in your pursuit of political aspirations, you have decided to tarnish my reputation. You have to know that I have high level intelligence and I am fully aware of whatever underground attacks you are scheming.

“I know you are paying Nyasatimes handsomely to advance your selfish interest. Young as you are, the society would expect something better than that. However, know that I can deal with you within seconds,” reads the email.

According to other reliable state house sources, it is alleged that Chilima through his operatives are pumping in huge amounts of cash to Nyasa Times to push for favourable stories for the vice President as well as disparaging stories of his perceived opponents, of which corrupt prone Chaponda is falling victim of the agenda.

This development comes just two days after the country’s media reports a Brazil maize corruption scandal involving Chaponda together with Malawi diplomat to Washington DC, Edward Sawerengera the duo are expected to share a cut of $24 million US dollars – a 10 percent of the procurement deal.