By Alick Junior Sichali

Leather designers in the country are said to benefit a lot from the completion of works of the leather design studio in Chileka Chatha area, Blantyre.

President of Leather Industry Association of Malawi (Liam), Edward Malunga, made the sentiments in an interview on Saturday with The Maravi Post saying works under the project have been finalized and now is operational.

Malunga said the studio has state of art equipment for designing and production of tailor-made leather products such as shoes, bags and belt.

He said the studio will help leather designers to be doing a lot of work with high quality attached to it in a short time.

“The studio’s vision is to be a leading and innovative centre of excellence in building Small Scale Entrepreneurs (SME’s) capacity in production and marketing of leather products,” Malunga said.

According to Malunga the studio will also significantly contribute to the Buy Malawi Strategy a project which government embarked on.

The President of Liam said Buy Malawi Strategy will be a hub of market of

leather products as its targeting locally made products.

“Government has embarked on the Buy Malawi Strategy; this project will

create a market for the products we will be producing,” explained Malunga.

According to the association they will soon commence the project of

building a Tannery in the country so that materials to be used at the

studio should be bought within the country.

The association said the interventions are being done under the MEPE II

Project which believes that the Buy Malawi Strategy implementation can only

succeed by providing SME’s with technical capacity to enable them produce

high quality products for local and international markets.