The Leicester City owner’s helicopter has crashed in a car park outside the club’s ground, shortly after taking off following a match.

It is not known if Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter at the time.

Leicester City had been playing West Ham United in the Premier League at their King Power stadium.

One witness said he saw Leicester’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel run out towards the crashed helicopter.

The game, which ended 1-1, kicked off at 17:30 BST and finished about one hour before the helicopter took off.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was at the game and spoke to BBC commentator Ian Stringer on his way to the executive box before the match.

Under Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s ownership, Leicester City won the Premier League in 2016, having started the season as 5,000/1 outsiders.