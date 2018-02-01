Premier League side Leicester City have completed the signing of Ghanaian youth midfielder Kamal Deen Sowah in a four-and-half-year deal from lower division club Sporting Club Accra.

The 18-year-old, who was part of Ghana squad that played at the Fifa U-17 World Cup last year, caught the eye of the Foxes’ scouts in Africa and was handed a two-week trial.

“I’m very happy to sign my first professional contract with one of the biggest football clubs in England,” Kamal told Kickgh. “I give thanks to the almighty God, my family and friends for guiding me through my career and to the officials and teammates at Sporting club Accra.

“I will still need their prayers and support at my new club [so that I can develop into a good player],” he added.

Kamal, who will be drafted into the club’s youth team, becomes the second Ghanaian at Leicester after Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey.