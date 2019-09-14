HARARE-(MaraviPost)-From a coup which they said was not a coup to a burial that is not a burial. Family spokesman Leo Mugabe says: “There will be no body-viewing because there will be no person in the coffin. Eh …. it’s normal, it’s normal.”

Mugabe’s body arrived in Zimbabwe from Singapore on Wednesday and started three days of lying in state on Thursday.

Some of Mugabe’s relatives have expressed bitterness at the way former comrades including Mnangagwa ousted him and pushed for Mugabe to be buried in his home village.