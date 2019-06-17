Lets have a female Malawi Speaker, urges Chilima

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-UTM president Dr. Saulos Chilima on Sunday urged newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to have a female Speaker.

Chilima said time has ripen for Malawi to have women in high positions including Judiciary, Executive and legislature.

The UTM Leader told the Masintha thanksgiving rally in the capital Lilongwe that election of female Speaker will set a good a example in Africa beyond.

He added that the move will fortify the much advocated 50;50 campaign.

“Lets have a female Malawi Speaker of National Assembly that we set a pace for the region and beyond,” urges Chilima.

The call comes amid process of naming of people from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thrown in the hat ahead of the June 19 2019 elections.

The Speaker to succeed Richard Msowoya would be decided by a simple majority and voting is by secret ballot in Parliament Chamber.

Maravi Post post understands that female lawmakers have been dominating for possible elections.

For instance, MCP Lilongwe City West MP, George Zulu, said he would endorse Catherine Gotani-Hara for the post as time had come for Malawi to have a female Speaker.

“My vote goes to honourable Catherine Gotani-Hara. I, therefore, ask all other honourable members, irrespective of party affiliations, to give her the needed support as the right candidate for the position of Speaker of Parliament,” Zulu said.

Another possible candidate for the Speakership is Mcheka Chilenje, the former first Deputy Speaker for twice.

Parliament has changed the way the Speaker and Deputy speakers are nominated to their respective offices.

In the past, MPs nominated candidates for the positions on the actual day of the elections.

But, now, Parliament has developed a nomination form which all MPs intending to nominate the speakers must fill before the election.

Parliament distributed the forms to all the legislators yesterday and they are expected to make their nominations prior to or before 9:30am on the day of the elections.

The form has a section where two other MPs are expected to second the nomination.

The nomination is also supposed have consent from the MP being nominated.

Senior Assistant Clerk of Parliament, Joseph Manzi, said all MPs have been notified on the process.