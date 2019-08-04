Cutting the ribbon is Zomba District Council chairperson Councillor Wilson Lukhusa,

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-At least 40 market vendors have found relief after the Local Government Accountability and Performance (LGAP), a five-year project funded by USAID and UKAID aimed at strengthening the functionality of local councils in Malawi, constructed a market shed for them at Govala market in Zomba.

The market shed was officially handed over to Zomba District Council on Friday 2 August 2019, earmarked to boost revenue collection base for Zomba District Council to contribute towards improvement of public service delivery and strengthening of economic growth, thereby ensuring quality life of local citizens in the district.

Constructed at the value of MK19 million, the facility will accommodate 40 small-scale vendors who previously were plying their trade under shacks and temporary wooden structures due to lack of a permanent shelter.

The construction of the market shed is a response to the vendors’ request for the facility designed to create a conducive profitable business environment.

In a media statement, LGAP Acting Chief of Party Lee Rosner re-affirmed LGAP support to local councils to ensure they deliver on their mandate.

Said Mr Rosner: “We are grateful to USAID and UKAID for the support towards construction of this market shed in Zomba. We hope that the vendors will continue to pay their fees to enable the Council meet their basic needs such as sanitation and hygiene.”

Added Mr Rosner: “This should therefore trigger increase in revenues for the Council so it can continue to deliver on its mandate of providing quality public services to the citizens including the vendors. We urge the vendors to take good care of this facility because it belongs to them and is intended for their use.”

Zomba District Commissioner Emmanuel Bambehailed LGAP for the support towards construction of the market shed at Govala market.

Said Mr Bambe: “We are excited to receive this market shed from LGAP, which is doing a commendable job in the district. The market shed will boost businesses for our market vendors and enhance revenue for the Council.

“We hope to benefit from this market shed through increased revenue collection necessary for supporting our operations in providing better public social services. I would like to urge the vendors and the community around this market to take good care of this facility as it is for their own use.”

The market shed at Govala market comes after LGAP constructed a similar facility this month at Chigwirizano Market in Lilongwe and Lisasadzi Checkpoint Market in Kasungu, including some market infrastructure such as slabs, boreholes and waste management facilities in other markets.