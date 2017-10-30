By Malawi News Agency

The Lhomwe people and their friends defied the chilly-rainy weather on Sunday as they came in large numbers to patronize this year’s Mulhakho wa Alhomwe festival at Chonde in Mulanje.

Most parts of the county started experiencing rainy weather on Saturday with some heavy rains in other parts on Saturday night including Mulanje.

Chonde, the headquarters of the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, received heavy rains Saturday night and was characterised by showers on Sunday as the Mulhakho festival got into gear.

Despite the weather, the Lhomwes came out in large numbers with some of them wet to the skin but wearing happy faces.

“I don’t care about the rain. I am here to celebrate with my fellow Lhomwes. These showers are a blessing to us. You can see there are many more who are very wet but happy people,” said Josiah Khumbanyiwa from chief Mabuka area.

The 10th Lhomwe festival this year is celebrated under youth empowerment theme.

President Peter Mutharika arrived at the venue at around 12:30pm and was welcomed by Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Former president Bakili Muluzi also graced the event among other high officials.

President Mutharika toured pavilions where the Lhomwe displayed their cultural products including the famous gondolosi root known for its aphrodisiac power.

Three musicians and a comedy duo all who were of Lhomwe heritage were on Sunday posthumously decorated at the 10th Mulhakho wa Alhomwe festival at Chonde in Mulanje where President Mutharika presented the awards.

The awards went to Mukhito Phiri of Mukhito Yekha Band, Saleta Phiri of Saleta and Amulamu Band Sounds, Allan Namoko of Allan Namoko and Chimvu River Jazz Band and comedy duo Izeki ndi Jakobo.

All the artists who were Lhomwe passed save for Eric ‘Jakobo’ Mabedi of Izeki ndi Jakobo who received the award on behalf of the duo. His partner ‘Izeki’, John Nyanga, passed on recently.

Mukhito came from Phalombe while Namoko from Thyolo and Izeki from Mulanje. Jakobo comes from Chiradzulu. Saleta Phiri lived in Ndirande, Blantyre.

Music and comedy are part of the Lhomwe culture.