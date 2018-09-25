By Alick Junior Sichali

Leather Industry Association of Malawi (Liam) has expressed dismay over the commencement of tannery projects in the country, The Maravi Post has learned.

President of the association, Edward Malunga, made the remarks in an interview on Monday a week after President Peter Mutharika made a statement on the opening of tanneries during the official opening of the 15th Agriculture Fair.

According to Malunga for long time government has been saying about the tannery projects in the country but nothing has happened on the ground.

Malunga said the then minister of trade, Joseph Mwanamveka, told the association that government was planning to commence project of tanneries in the four regions of Malawi.

He said despite the assurance by the honourable minister up to date the association knows nothing on the progress of the projects.

“It has been a government song for some time, I remember the then minister of trade, Joseph Mwanamveka, told us for this initiative but up to now we have not heard anything from the responsible authorities from government,” Malunga said.

But the President of the association believes that government might soon embark on the project following Mutharika’s statement.

He said it might be a sign that government is now coming to an end on the issues to do with the tannery projects.

“On the other hand we think that the projects may start soon as the President of the country has made a statement on it because in the past we have only been meeting the minister,” He said.

Malunga believes the opening of tanneries in the country will widen the leather industry.

He says some people fail to join the industry because they are afraid as to where they will be getting the materials.