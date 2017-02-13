A Malawian Facebook user, Lord Denning SC, has apparently touched a Live Wire in his sharing of corruption allegations concerning the USD 500 million Salima – Lilongwe water project whereby Khato Civils will tap water from Lake Malawi to the inlands of Lilogwe City.

In his Facebook post, Lord Denning disclosed that the embattled Agriculture Minister, George Chaponda, met Khato Civils boss, Simbi Phiri, in a hotel in Sandton City is South Africa where nasty deals were cooked.

“In September 2016, George Chaponda was in South Africa and he was booked in a Hotel situated in Sandton. The person who booked for Mr. Chaponda is Mr. Simbi of Khato Civils,” Lord Denning stated in the opening of his post.

“At this hotel, Chaponda and Simbi (both alleged to be crooks in some way) discussed the water tapping deal and put the price tag of R6 billion to it and returned to Malawi soon thereafter. Records indicate that on 10th October, 2016, Simbi, on behalf of his Khato Civils, signed MoU with the Malawi Government. In January, Malawi Government through Lilongwe Water Board issued a Letter awarding a contract to Khato Civils. I have seen the Letter and it says (in part); “Khato has been awarded Tender,” he proceeded in his post while questioning the period when the Malawi Government ever advertised a Tender to the project, arguing that Tenders must follow due process.

It was later on discovered that Lord Denning is a Malawi Citizen answering to the name of Negracious Justin and is a law student at Chancellor College. Hot on the heels of his controversial post allegedly came information briefing him that he is under hunt. According to his Facebook post announcing his ordeal he stated that he had information revealing that one of his pictures is circulating among the assigned assailants and that he had simultaneously received goodwill warnings that he should quickly escape the country.

Maravi Post understands that Justin, who has since applied for an indefinite withdrawal at Chancellor College, escaped into hiding at undisclosed location. However, some speculations are suggesting that he is in Zambia.