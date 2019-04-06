Libya fighting prompts condemnation by G7 and UN

By Grace Dzuwa

World powers and the United Nations have condemned fresh fighting in Libya as rebel forces from the east of the country march on the capital.

According to BBC,The G7 group of rich countries urged all parties “to immediately halt all military activity”. The UN Security council issued a similar call.

Khalifa Haftar, leader of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), has ordered the advance on Tripoli.

Reports suggest there is fighting near the international airport to the south.

Tripoli is the home of Libya’s internationally recognised government, which has the backing of the Security Council.

Why is Libya so lawless?

Who is military strongman Khalifa Haftar?

UN troops in the city have been placed on high alert. Violence and division have riven Libya since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.