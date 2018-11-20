LIGHTENING KILLS A MAN IN CHITIPA.

A 32year old Josiah Mwambira has died after being hit by a lightening on November 19,2018 at around 1530 hours at Tondola village in the area of traditional authority mwaulambia in the district.

The deceased was a businessman and came to chitipa to buy maize. In course of buying, rains started and was hit by a lightening when ferrying his commodities.

Body of the deceased has been taken to chitipa district hospital for postmortem.

Josiah hailed from mwambuli village in the area of traditional authority kyungu in karonga district.

Gladwell Simwaka,PRO,Chitipa Police Station.0888206161.