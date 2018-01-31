A fisherman is reported dead while three others have sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in Lupembe, the area of traditional authority Kyungu in Karonga.

Karonga Police Officer In-Charge, Deputy Commissioner Brenant Chitanda confirmed of the development in an interview.

He said the development occurred around the morning hours of Wednesday. According to Chitanda, the injured are being treated at Karonga District Hospital.

In a related development, hundreds of families have been displaced in Karonga due to floods.

Karonga district commissioner Richard Hara while confirming the development said hectares of crops and livestock have been affected in the process.

The main affected area according to him is group village headman Mwenilupembe,traditional authority (T.A) (Kyungu.

He said the floods occurred around the morning hours of Wednesday.