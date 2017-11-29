NKHATABAY-(MaraviPost)-Twenty one pupils at Munkhokwe Primary School in Nkhata Bay survived a lightning strike with various injuries on Friday morning.

According to Malawi News Agency (MANA), the Standard Seven learners were rushed to Chintheche Rural Hospital.

According to deputy head teacher Denis Magawa, the pupils were waiting for classes to start when the tragedy struck on the rainy morning.

“The lightning also damaged a borehole which is six metres away from the affected school block which accommodates standard 7 and 8,” he said.

Magawa said 20 learners were treated as outpatients while one was admitted with severe burns.

“The hospital was overwhelmed with the number of learners injured but they were able to treat all of them, we are really thankful to the management of the hospital,” said Nkhata Bay Deputy district education manager Benford Mwakayuni.

Hospital in-charge Grayson Kumwenda said those treated as outpatients complained of minor body aches.

“One girl sustained superficial burns on the right side of trunk and thigh. We have admitted her, but the good news is that she is in a stable condition,” he said.