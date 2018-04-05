Blantyre water board says the Likhubula water project which in the past has been facing a lot of challenges will began this month.

Blantyre Water Board [BWB] chairperson, James Naphambo, confirmed this in an interview saying the contractor is set and that they have resolved some of the challenges which the project has been facing mainly concerns from people living in Mulanje.

“The contractor is set and soon they will start their duties and he has assured us that the project will be finalized approximately in 2 years,” Naphambo said.

Naphambo said BWB has signed agreement with concerned citizen of Mulanje that they need to plant trees on the site as one way of protecting the mountain.

He further said when the project get to be completed it will help people living in the southern part like Blantyre, Mulanje and other areas to have easy access of good water.

“We believe that when we finalise this project it will help us give adequate water to people living in areas of Blantyre, Mulanje and also we will be able to give water to people living in the remote areas,” he Said.

According to reports the contractor is already in the country and has assured BWB that by the end of next year the project will be completed.