The villagers of Mani in Likoma are shocked with untimely death of their beloved son Julius Kanjaya who died on Monday this week by drowning.

On the incident day the deceased who was epileptic left home for lake Malawi to take bath without the knowledge of any person.Later his parents were surprised that he was not seen.

Parents started searching for him from their relatives and schoolmates but this did not materialise

On Tuesday, 27th March, 2018 around noon hours the body of the deceased was found flouting on waters of lake Malawi by fishermen.

Matter was reported at Likoma police station, seen was visited and the body was taken to St Peter’s mission Hospital where death was pronounced due to suffocation. No foul play was suspected.

A 19 year old boy Julius Kanjaya was from Mani village T/A mkumpha, District Likoma and was in form 2 at chipyera community Day Secondary School.

Meanwhile Likoma police station is appealing to the general public more especially islanders that epileptic people must be closely monitored to avoid such untimely deaths