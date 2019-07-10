The proposed state of art of Cathedral of the Catholic church in Archdiocese of Lilongwe

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The fundraising for much awaited Archdiocese of Lilongwe’s new state-of-the-art Cathedral of the Catholic church is under protest from some members.

The protest comes after the fundraising committee issued a statement dated July 8, 2019 for another ” Cathedral Fundraising Social Day.

The letter which addressing to church members in the diocese is inviting them to a Social Day on August 3, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Area 18 in the capital Lilongwe.

The letter signed by Wilfred Dodoli, Chairperson for Cathedral Project Fundraising Committee says the event aims at mobilising more resources that the project be completed.

But some church’s faithfuls are not happy with the progress of financial report for the project.

They accusing the fundraising committee for diverting resources that were gotten by sponsoring a political campaign for UTM Party.

The parishioners who confided in this publication on condition of anonymity said are not willing to continue contributing towards the project when resources are not accounted for.

“Mr Dodoli, Chairperson for Cathedral Project Fundraising Committee is a member of UTM. He has been behind money taken to sponsor UTM campaign trails.

“We are not happy with main team of this project. They have been secretly siphoning project resources for UTM Party campaign. We will protest against the set August 3, 2019 fundraising event. Most church members are from poor family that they find difficult to contribute towards the project,” said one of the faithfuls.

Efforts from Dodili on the accusation proved futile on several attempts.

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati rubbished the claims of benefiting from church coffers arguing that the party can not be part of the fraud scheme.

The Archdiocese of Lilongwe is planning to build a new state-of-the-art Cathedral that will be constructed in the Capital, Lilongwe.

The archdiocese launched a fundraising drive in May 20, 2017 to solicit funds for the project, worth billions of Malawi kwacha.

“A Church and a Cathedral, are houses of God which symbolize the body of Christ; as such the archdiocese of Lilongwe needs to have a befitting house of God that corresponds with the modern world as God deserves the best from us all the times,”reads the church statement on the project.

Below is the letter under protest: