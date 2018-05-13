The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court at Nkukula, Lumbadzi in Lilongwe this week jailed a 49-year old man to eight years imprisonment with hard labour after be was found guilty for defiling a six year old girl.

The convict identified as Evance Kambakuwa Banda, who was a church Elder at Kamtondo CCAP in area 25 (Lilongwe) was jailed on Thursday (10th May 2018) by Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona after a full hearing.

Police Prosecutor Esnarth Phiri of Kanengo Police Station paraded four witnesses to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In her evidence, the Prosecutor proved that the convict committed the crime on January 31, 2018 at Area 25C in Lilongwe district.

She told the court that the girl fell into Banda’s trap after he had sent her on to buy matches and candles as a neighbour.

He later told her to do some house chores for him before he pounced on her.

During the incident the wife of the suspect was away.

Evance Kambakula Banda who hails from Mduwa village, T/A Mduwa in Mchinji was a Sunday School teacher at the congregation